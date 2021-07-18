Uzbekistan, Germany Ready to Cooperate on Issue of Afghan Refugees - Tashkent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Uzbekistan and Germany are ready to work together on the issues related to a possible influx of refugees from Afghanistan amid the escalating hostilities in the country, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Special Representative of Uzbek President for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev met with Matthias Luttenberg, the director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German Foreign Office, in Tashkent.

The officials shared their opinions on the situation in Afghanistan.

"The sides expressed willingness to further cooperate on Afghanistan and address the issues that are related to a possible influx of Afghan refugees and border incidents," the ministry said in a statement.

Violent clashes and terror attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban (banned in Russia) in the Qatari capital of Doha.