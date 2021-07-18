UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan, Germany Ready To Cooperate On Issue Of Afghan Refugees - Tashkent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

Uzbekistan, Germany Ready to Cooperate on Issue of Afghan Refugees - Tashkent

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Uzbekistan and Germany are ready to work together on the issues related to a possible influx of refugees from Afghanistan amid the escalating hostilities in the country, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Special Representative of Uzbek President for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev met with Matthias Luttenberg, the director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German Foreign Office, in Tashkent.

The officials shared their opinions on the situation in Afghanistan.

"The sides expressed willingness to further cooperate on Afghanistan and address the issues that are related to a possible influx of Afghan refugees and border incidents," the ministry said in a statement.

Violent clashes and terror attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban (banned in Russia) in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Foreign Office Russia Europe German Germany Doha Tashkent Uzbekistan Border From Government Refugee Asia

Recent Stories

Kidnappers of Afghan envoy's daughter to be arrest ..

18 minutes ago

Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against C ..

29 minutes ago

Three migrants die in fire in France's Marseille

45 minutes ago

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor ..

45 minutes ago

FO, security authorities in close contact with Afg ..

53 minutes ago

UAE announces two-week treatment results for COVID ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.