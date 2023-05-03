UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan, Germany Sign Declaration On Deepening Multifaceted Cooperation - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 06:36 PM

Uzbekistan, Germany Sign Declaration on Deepening Multifaceted Cooperation - Office

The governments of Uzbekistan and Germany have signed a declaration on deepening multifaceted cooperation, the press office of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The governments of Uzbekistan and Germany have signed a declaration on deepening multifaceted cooperation, the press office of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Wednesday.

Mirziyoyev was paying an official visit to Germany from May 2-3. The president held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday.

"The sides underscored the importance of continuing the political dialogue. The parties welcomed the signing of the intergovernmental declaration on deepening multifaceted cooperation during the visit," the office said after the meeting.

During the visit, 16 intergovernmental documents in the economy, trade, finance, education, science, and innovation have been signed, the office said.

The sides also agreed to implement new trade, investment, and technological projects worth $9 billion, including cooperation in green energy, as well as mining, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, modernization of transport infrastructure, digitalization of agriculture, and innovation, the statement read.

To support the projects of German companies in Uzbekistan, agreements on a full-scale partnership with German banks KfW and Deutsche Bank and the German Society for International Cooperation were reached.

The sides agreed to launch "a dialogue platform in the Germany-Central Asia format," the office said.

According to the statement, Scholz supported Uzbekistan's new regional policy to create an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust in Central Asia and deepen integration in the region. The German side also expressed its readiness to support "Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO (World Trade Organization) and the early signing of an agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation with the European Union."

