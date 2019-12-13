Uzbekistan gets loan for economic reforms, development of mortgage market

Uzbekistan has borrowed 300 million U.S. dollars from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to deepen economic reforms and another 200 million dollars to develop the country's mortgage market, the Uzbek Ministry of Finance said Friday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):Uzbekistan has borrowed 300 million U.S. dollars from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to deepen economic reforms and another 200 million dollars to develop the country's mortgage market, the Uzbek Ministry of Finance said Friday.

The Central Asian country also obtained 50 million euros (55.9 million dollars) in loans from the French Development Agency on Thursday to pursue economic reforms, the ministry said.

The mortgage project is aimed at improving mortgage lending and increasing the availability of mortgage loans for all categories of the population based on market principles, it said.

Uzbekistan has received 72 loans totaling 7.7 billion dollars since the country joined ADB in 1995. ADB projects in Uzbekistan support power generation efficiency, primary health care services, access to finance for horticulture farmers and businesses, as well as access to drinking water in the western part of the country.