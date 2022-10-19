UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Hopes To Sign New Cooperation Agreement With EU As Soon As Possible

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Uzbekistan Hopes to Sign New Cooperation Agreement With EU as Soon as Possible

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The Uzbek government hopes to sign a new Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the EU as soon as possible, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On October 18, Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov met with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference in Dushanbe where they discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation.

"The parties agreed that it is important to sign the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Uzbekistan and the European Union initialed on July 6.

This comprehensive agreement is aimed to bring Uzbek-EU cooperation to a qualitatively new level," the ministry said.

Negotiations between Tashkent and Brussels to reach an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement have been ongoing since February 2019. In July 2022, the parties have successfully concluded negotiations and initialed the agreement.

The new deal will replace an existing agreement that has been in force for two decades. A similar agreement was signed between the EU and Kazakhstan in 2015.

