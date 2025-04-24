Uzbekistan hosts ‘Jizzakh-2025’ int’l business forum to boost regional investment, global partnerships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JIZZAKH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The international business forum ‘Jizzakh-2025’ concluded successfully in the scenic Zaamin district of Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region, drawing over 200 top executives and investors from more than 30 countries.

Aimed at promoting the region’s untapped investment potential, the forum represents a key step in Uzbekistan’s broader push for balanced regional development under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s economic reform agenda.

Organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Jizzakh regional government, the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade, and the Agency for Foreign Investment, the forum spotlighted a wide range of opportunities in agriculture, industry, tourism, and services. Special emphasis was placed on incentives for foreign investors, the promotion of local brands, and strategies to boost exports.

The event featured investment project showcases, exhibitions, and B2B meetings, while international guests had the chance to explore the natural beauty and tourism appeal of Zaamin, a region increasingly seen as an emerging eco-tourism destination.

Speaking at the forum, Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov highlighted Uzbekistan’s far-reaching economic reforms over the past eight years, including Currency liberalization, tax and customs reforms, a reduced state footprint in the economy, and strengthened support for private enterprise. These measures, he noted, have attracted foreign direct investment exceeding $35 billion in 2024 alone, with GDP growing at an average rate of over 6% annually.

Kudratov underscored Jizzakh’s strategic value due to its geographic location, growing infrastructure, rich natural resources, and skilled workforce, positioning the region as a promising hub for international partnerships.

The forum also highlighted Uzbekistan’s integration into global trade systems.

With access to the EU’s GSP+ preferential trade regime, the country can export over 6,200 products duty-free to European markets. By 2030, Uzbekistan aims to double its exports to $45 billion and increase GDP to $200 billion, attaining upper-middle-income status.

A high-level Pakistani business delegation was among the key participants, representing sectors including pharmaceuticals, textiles, garments, leather, chemicals, and match production. The delegation engaged in government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings with Uzbek partners, exploring new areas of cooperation.

Significant outcomes included agreements to export semi-finished textile products, develop ready-made garments jointly, and launch home textile production facilities. Plans were also discussed to establish a textile enterprise in Zaamin using local wool and leather to produce high-value-added goods.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Pakistani firms expressed interest in exporting medicinal plants, setting up manufacturing units to reduce import dependency, and offering training programs in phytotherapy and healthcare modernization.

Eco-tourism and hospitality investments were another focus, with discussions on building a modern hotel in Zaamin’s mountainous region. Additionally, an agreement was reached to construct a refrigerated storage and logistics hub to support the preservation and export of regional produce.

The Pakistani delegation was briefed on Jizzakh’s investment climate, including available land, industrial zones, infrastructure, and fiscal incentives designed to attract foreign investors.

The ‘Jizzakh-2025’ forum not only demonstrated Uzbekistan’s growing appeal as an investment destination but also laid the groundwork for expanding bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation. The event is expected to elevate Jizzakh’s role in international trade and investment in the years ahead.