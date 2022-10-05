Uzbekistan, Hungary to Enter CIS Markets With Joint Products - Presidential Press Service

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Uzbekistan and Hungary intend to create joint production lines of finished products with access to the markets of the CIS, Asia and the middle East, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's press service said in a statement.

Mirziyoyev is on an official visit to Hungary on October 3-4. On Tuesday, he held talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"The sides intend to provide mutual benefits and preferences, organize joint production lines of finished products with access to the markets of the CIS countries, East and South Asia, as well as the Middle East," according to a statement after the meeting.