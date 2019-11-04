Uzbekistan, India Start First Joint Military Drills Near Tashkent - Defense Ministry

UrduPoint.com
The Uzbek and Indian servicemen started on Monday joint tactical drills Dustlik-2019 (Friendship-2019) near Uzbekistan's capital of Tashkent, the Uzbek Defense Ministry told Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The Uzbek and Indian servicemen started on Monday joint tactical drills Dustlik-2019 (Friendship-2019) near Uzbekistan's capital of Tashkent, the Uzbek Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

"On Monday, the first joint special and tactical drills Dustlik-2019, involving Uzbek and Indian units, started at the Chirchiq Training Area in the Tashkent Region," the Defense Ministry said.

Uzbek Defense Minister Bakhodir Kurbanov and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, joined the opening ceremony.

The joint drills are aimed at increasing combat capabilities of both nations' military units so that they could effectively fight international terrorism. The drills will last until November 13.

