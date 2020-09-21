UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Interested In Joint Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine By Russia's Vector - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:21 PM

Uzbekistan Interested in Joint Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine by Russia's Vector - Watchdog

Uzbekistan has expressed interest in joint post-registration trials of the COVID-19 vaccine that is being developed by Russia's research center Vector, the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Uzbekistan has expressed interest in joint post-registration trials of the COVID-19 vaccine that is being developed by Russia's research center Vector, the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Rospotrebnadzor held talks with the Uzbek Health Ministry's Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing.

During their video conference, the sides discussed coronavirus response, including vaccine development.

"The sides discussed the current epidemiological situation in Russia and Uzbekistan, conditions for removing the imposed restrictions, and also the trials of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine, which is being developed by Rospotrebnadzor's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector. The Uzbek side has expressed interest in taking part in joint trials of the vaccine after its registration," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Uzbekistan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP Govt to address issues of mine collapse inciden ..

1 minute ago

North China port city sees 19 mln cross border e-c ..

1 minute ago

Vaccination camp held for cattle

1 minute ago

ICC launches merchandise licensing partner tender ..

7 minutes ago

German leasing firm Grenke launches audit after fr ..

7 minutes ago

OneWeb Cuts by 2 Number of Planned Soyuz Launches ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.