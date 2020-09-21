Uzbekistan has expressed interest in joint post-registration trials of the COVID-19 vaccine that is being developed by Russia's research center Vector, the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Rospotrebnadzor held talks with the Uzbek Health Ministry's Agency for Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing.

During their video conference, the sides discussed coronavirus response, including vaccine development.

"The sides discussed the current epidemiological situation in Russia and Uzbekistan, conditions for removing the imposed restrictions, and also the trials of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine, which is being developed by Rospotrebnadzor's State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector. The Uzbek side has expressed interest in taking part in joint trials of the vaccine after its registration," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.