Uzbekistan Interested In Triple Gas Union With Russia, Kazakhstan - Russia's Novak

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Uzbekistan has expressed interest in Russia's project to create a triple gas union between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and the parties have agreed to continue their high-level dialogue, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulla Aripov, discussed the development of Russian-Uzbek cooperation at a meeting of the joint commission in Samarkand, with a focus on deepening trade, economic, industrial, energy, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

"We agreed to continue the work because there is interest in additional supplies of Russian gas to Uzbekistan... we need to work out technical and commercial issues," Novak told reporters.

The deputy prime minister also said that Moscow was ready to ensure an increased gas supply to Uzbekistan, given rising gas consumption in the country, adding that technical details would be worked out in the near future.

Novak added that Russia was planning to use the triple gas union to meet Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan's domestic energy needs and to boost export potential.

On November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow, where the creation of a "triple gas union" with Uzbekistan was discussed. Tokayev added that the Kazakh side "needs to delve into this topic" in order to "achieve the desired results and agreements."

