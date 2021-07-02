Uzbekistan Invites Blinken to International Regional Conference in Mid-July

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Uzbekistan has invited US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to a high-level international conference on Central and South Asia in Tashkent in mid-July, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, Blinken met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in Washington. The diplomats discussed ways to deepen the partnership between the two countries.

"The foreign minister of Uzbekistan invited the US secretary of state to the high-level international conference 'Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities,' which will be held on July 15-16 this year in Tashkent, " the statement said.

According to the ministry, Blinken thanked the Uzbek government for its peace efforts in Afghanistan, as well as initiatives to enhance cooperation in Central and South Asia.