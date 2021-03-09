Uzbekistan Invites Iran to Join Central and South Asia Conference

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Uzbekistan has invited Iran to participate in the high-level Central and Southern Asia conference which will take place in Tashkent in mid-July, Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry said in statement released on Monday.

"The head of Uzbekistan's delegation has invited Iran to the high-level international conference "Central and South Asia: regional interconnection. Challenges and opportunities" that will take place this year in Tashkent, the statement said.

According to the the ministry, Tehran held the sixth round of political consultations between the Iranian and Uzbek ministries represented by the deputy ministers - Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Furkat Sidikov respectively.

The parties discussed suggestions on schedule and agenda for forthcoming meetings, including the 14th meeting of the Iranian-Uzbek intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said earlier that in 2021 Tashkent would hold the high-level international conference to discuss Central and South Asia's regional interconnection, challenges and opportunities from 15 to 16 of July.