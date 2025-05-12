Uzbekistan – Iran Business Forum Held In Tehran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) At the opening of the Uzbekistan – Iran Business Forum held in Tehran, speeches were delivered by the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, and the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref.
It was noted that trade relations between the two countries have remained stable. In particular, the volume of mutual trade has reached $500 million, and the number of joint ventures has exceeded 210. A thorough analysis of existing potential was conducted, and new growth points were identified. As a result, a package of projects and trade agreements worth $1 billion has been formed.
In his speech, the head of the Uzbekistan government drew participants’ attention to the wide-ranging reforms being implemented under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to improve the business environment and create favorable conditions for foreign investors in Uzbekistan.
More than 100 entrepreneurs and representatives of ministries and agencies from Uzbekistan took part in the Uzbekistan – Iran Business Forum, presenting their leading proposals and initiatives in various sectors and conducting B2B meetings.
