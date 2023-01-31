Uzbekistan jails protesters over anti-regime demonstrations

A journalist was among nearly two dozen people sentenced on Tuesday in Uzbekistan on charges related to fatal anti-regime protests in the former Soviet republic last year

Bukhara, Uzbekistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A journalist was among nearly two dozen people sentenced on Tuesday in Uzbekistan on charges related to fatal anti-regime protests in the former Soviet republic last year.

Authorities have said 21 people died during unrest sparked by planned reforms that would have undermined self-determination in the country's republic of Karakalpakstan.

The violence in Nukus, the main city in Karakalpakstan, forced the Central Asian nation's autocratic president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.

Twenty-two people went on trial over the demonstrations on various charges, including "undermining constitutional order" and looting.

All defendants either pleaded guilty or admitted to being guilty of some violations.

Sixteen people were sentenced to jail terms of between three and 16 years, including the main defendant, journalist and lawyer Dauletmurat Tazhimuratov, who authorities say instigated the protests.

He was sentenced to 16 years behind bars.

Lolagul Kallykhanova, also a journalist and key figure in the trial, was handed a suspended sentence although prosecutors requested 11 years in prison.

Four defendants had their movements restricted and one other received suspended sentences.

Speaking after the trial Kallykhanova told reporters she "deserved to have been imprisoned" and thanked the head of state for her lenient sentence.

Karakalpakstan is home to fewer than two million people out of a nation of 35 million, but it covers more than a third of Uzbek territory.