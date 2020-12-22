Uzbekistan joins Kyoto Convention on simplification of customs procedures

Uzbekistan has joined the Kyoto Convention on the simplification of customs procedures, another step forward in the country's bid to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), a presidential decree said Tuesday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan has joined the Kyoto Convention on the simplification of customs procedures, another step forward in the country's bid to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), a presidential decree said Tuesday.

The law on Uzbekistan's accession to the International Convention on the Simplification and Harmonization of Customs Procedures, adopted in Kyoto, Japan, in 1973, was approved last week by the country's Senate, the upper chamber of the parliament.

Deputies said this move would have a positive impact on the country's integration into the world economy, in particular, its entry into the WTO.

The law signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Monday said that Uzbekistan accepts all the provisions and chapters of the Kyoto Convention, except chapter 3's cabotage transportation of goods.

Earlier, Uzbek officials said the country would not join the convention's chapter 3 to protect domestic freight carriers.

Mirziyoyev has been carrying out a series of economic reforms since he took office in 2016 and joining the WTO is one of his political priorities.