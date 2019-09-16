Uzbekistan Joins Turkic Council to Strengthen Ties With Member States - Justice Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Uzbekistan has ratified the Nakhchivan Agreement, allowing the Central Asian nation to become a full member of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS), the Uzbek Justice Ministry said Monday.

The law was adopted by the lower chamber of the country's parliament last week.

"The [Uzbek] president [Shavkat Mirziyoyev] has signed the law 'On ratification of the Nakhchivan Agreement by the Republic of Uzbekistan on Establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States," the ministry said on Telegram.

The Uzbek lawmakers believe the country's participation in the organization will help bolster the cooperation with other members in the areas of politics, trade and economy, culture and others.

The CCTS was established in October 2009 in the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan as an international organization uniting Turkic-speaking states and promoting multilateral cooperation among them. Among other members of the organization are Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.