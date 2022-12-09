Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan See Need of Additional Energy Resources - Putin

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan understand that they require additional volumes of energy resources, prepared to begin work on a "triple gas union," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

On November 28, Putin held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow and discussed the creation of a "triple gas union" with the participation of Uzbekistan to coordinate actions during the transportation of Russian gas through the territories of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

"There are no secrets... Energy-producing, gas-producing countries like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are looking ahead and they are doing the right thing. There are very good economic teams created, stable political leadership. And the presidents of both countries are looking ahead, calculating how much will be needed in the coming years... and come to the conclusion that they will need additional volumes, additional resources, bearing in mind, among other things, export obligations.

They have export obligations, and their consumption is growing," Putin said.

The president underscored that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are ready to work together on creating a gas union.

"There is no insurmountable obstacle here, but it requires very systematic work at the expert level and calculations, financial approvals, participation of each country in these investments. Everyone is ready, by the way. Everyone wants this joint work, and they are even ready for joint investments. This is a good big promising work, with a good prospect for the future, this work has begun," Putin said, answering a question about the gas union of Russia with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Putin added that Kazakh representatives are soon scheduled to visit Russia to discuss the details of the "triple gas union," while representatives of Uzbekistan have just recently visited Moscow for this reason.