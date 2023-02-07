UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Launch Border Demarcation Process - Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Representatives of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have started negotiations on the demarcation of the joint border, Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Baxromjon Aloyev said on Tuesday.

"Our working groups have started work on the demarcation of the state border," Aloyev said at a plenary session on the prospects for strategic partnership between the two countries.

Both sides have already drawn up a schedule of meetings for this year.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have intensified bilateral relations in recent years and in 2021 after the sides agreed on a treaty to end nearly a decade-long dispute over the border that stretches a total of 1,314 kilometers (816 miles).

