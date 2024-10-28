Open Menu

‘Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party’ Got Leading Position In Parliamentary Elections 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

‘Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party’ got leading position in parliamentary elections 2024

Tashkent, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Uzbekistan on Monday announced that the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party is in the leading position in the parliamentary elections 2024 of Uzbekistan.

While announcing Political Parties position in parliamentary election 2024 held on October 27, 2024 , Chairman of the Commission of Republic of Uzbekistan, Zayniddin Nizamkhodjayev announced that the Uzbekistan's Liberal Democratic Party has won 64 seats out of 150 in Uzbekistan's parliament with 42.7% of the vote in parliamentary elections held in the country.

Chairman of the Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Zayniddin Nizamkhodjayev held a press conference along with Deputy Chairman of the Commission, Kuchkarov Bakhrom Tulkinovich in Tashkent Media Centre.

Chairman of the Commission of Uzbekistan informed that National Revival Democratic Party got 29 seats, Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party won 21 seats, People's Democratic Party 20 seats, and the Environmental Party 16 seats.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that 854 international observers monitored the parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan held on October 27, besides the domestic and foreign media gave full coverage to the election.

He said that the local and international observers have declared the parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan as free and fair and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other international organizations observers will inform the media in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that Citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan including women, youth and people from all walks of life are enthusiastically active during these elections.

Uzbekistan election commission holds parliamentary and local elections on October 27, 2024, following significant constitutional and electoral legal framework reform.

These are the first elections under a new mixed electoral system and over the past few years, significant changes have taken place in the political system of the Republic of Uzbekistan, which have affected all spheres of socio-political life.

One of these changes is the innovation and digitization of the electoral legislation and changing the electoral system of the Republic of Uzbekistan from majority to majority-proportional one (sometimes it is called mixed) in elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The mixed electoral system, in which two classical electoral formulas (majority and proportional) are linked, is also used in a number of other states on different continents, from the states of the European Union (Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Italy and the states of the Far East (Japan, etc.).

Related Topics

Election Chief Election Commissioner Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote European Union Germany Tashkent Uzbekistan Italy Bulgaria Japan Hungary Chamber October Women Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media All From

Recent Stories

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

28 minutes ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

6 hours ago
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago

More Stories From World