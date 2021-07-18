Uzbekistan Makes COVID Vaccination Mandatory for Some Groups of People - Response Center

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Uzbekistan on Saturday decided to introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for some categories of adult citizens, the country's response center said.

"On July 17, the special republican commission on the fight against the coronavirus held an extended meeting, during which it decided on mandatory vaccination for a number of [categories of] citizens over 18," the response center said on Telegram.

Vaccination is now mandatory for those working in the leisure and culture industries, banking, catering, military, law enforcement, as well as those working in the service industry and commerce.

People in these categories must get their first jab by September 1, the second ” by October 1, and the third ” by November 1.

Uzbekistan, with a population of 34.5 million, launched its immunization program on April 1. In addition to Russia's Sputnik V, Tashkent uses the Chinese vaccine made by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutica and AstraZeneca's vaccines, a new batch of which is expected to be delivered in August. To date, over 3 million Uzbeks have received at least one vaccine dose.