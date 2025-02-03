Uzbekistan, Malaysia strengthen bilateral ties across multiple sectors

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Uzbekistan is prioritizing stronger diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with Malaysia, as both nations mark the 33rd anniversary of their diplomatic relations with commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation by high-level visits, strategic agreements, and an expanding trade and investment partnership.

Madina Aripova, Chief Research Fellow at the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan on Monday, highlighted that fostering friendly relations and enhancing multifaceted partnerships with Malaysia remains a key focus of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy in Asia.

Uzbekistan and Malaysia have maintained a steady diplomatic exchange through six high-level visits, reinforcing their commitment to intergovernmental dialogue. The establishment of parliamentary ‘friendship groups’ in 2020 significantly boosted inter-parliamentary cooperation, facilitating reciprocal visits by top legislative officials.

Regular political consultations between the foreign ministries have further strengthened bilateral ties, with six rounds of discussions addressing key regional and global issues. Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister visited Malaysia twice in 2024, underscoring the importance of ongoing diplomatic engagements.

Economic collaboration between the two countries has grown substantially, with bilateral trade turnover increasing 2.5 times since 2020. The Uzbek-Malaysian business Forum in Samarkand, held during Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit in May 2024, resulted in investment agreements worth over $3 billion.

To accelerate economic ties, both nations upgraded their bilateral Trade Committee into an Intergovernmental Commission, which held its inaugural session in Kuala Lumpur in May 2024. Plans are underway to establish a dedicated Uzbek-Malaysian industrial zone, focusing on high-tech projects.

A key area of industrial cooperation is semiconductor production, where Malaysia is a global leader. With Uzbekistan possessing significant rare earth metal resources, both countries are exploring joint ventures in semiconductor manufacturing and microelectronics.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Malaysia’s robust industry, valued at $1.7 billion in 2024, presents opportunities for collaboration. Uzbekistan wants to establish joint pharmaceutical ventures and conduct research partnerships.

Islamic finance is emerging as another critical domain of cooperation. Malaysia, recognized as an international hub for Islamic banking, has an advanced Shariah-compliant financial system. Uzbekistan is keen on leveraging Malaysian expertise to develop its Islamic banking sector and train financial specialists.

The halal industry presents further avenues for collaboration. Malaysia, a global leader in halal certification, has been working with Uzbekistan since 2018 to develop its halal standards. Strengthening this partnership is expected to enhance Uzbekistan’s integration into global halal supply chains.

Tourism cooperation is also on the rise, with Malaysian visitors to Uzbekistan doubling from 4,396 in 2023 to 8,854 in 2024. The countries enjoy a 30-day visa-free regime, and Uzbekistan’s historical Islamic sites, including those in Bukhara, Samarkand, and Khiva, are attracting growing interest. Uzbekistan’s recognition at Malaysia’s 2024 tourism awards as the ‘Best Asian travel Destination with Rich Architectural Heritage’ highlights its potential as a key player in ziyorat tourism.

Education remains a cornerstone of bilateral ties, with approximately 500 Uzbek students currently studying in Malaysia. Since 2021, the Binary International University branch in Urgench has been training specialists in management, IT, and entrepreneurship. Uzbekistan seeks further cooperation with Malaysian universities in areas like green energy, artificial intelligence, and creative industries.

Cultural and humanitarian exchanges continue to thrive through joint conferences, exhibitions, and academic programs. The Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program has provided advanced training for over 850 Uzbek professionals.

With shared goals under Uzbekistan-2030 and Malaysia MADANI development programs, both countries are poised to elevate their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s collaborative efforts have injected fresh momentum into bilateral cooperation.

The deepening engagement across multiple sectors underscores the enduring friendship between Uzbekistan and Malaysia, paving the way for sustained economic growth, cultural enrichment, and strategic collaboration on regional and global platforms.