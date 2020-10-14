UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Marks UN Human Rights Council Membership As Historic Achievement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:07 PM

Uzbekistan's election to the United Nations Human Rights Council is a historic achievement and the Central Asian country is committed to continuing broader reforms, an Uzbek official said Wednesday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan's election to the United Nations Human Rights Council is a historic achievement and the Central Asian country is committed to continuing broader reforms, an Uzbek official said Wednesday.

"Historic Day! Uzbekistan is elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the first time in the country's history!" Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Sherzod Asadov wrote in his Twitter account.

"Uzbekistan is committed to furthering broad reforms under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and contributing to the promotion of human rights globally," he tweeted.

The UN General Assembly elected Tuesday 15 new members to the 47-seat Human Rights Council. From Asian region, China, Nepal, and Pakistan were also elected.

Uzbekistan announced its intention to be a member of the UN human rights body at the 37th session of the Council in Geneva, in February 2018. This year President Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved the country's National Human Rights Strategy.

Since Mirziyoyev took office in 2016, Uzbekistan has taken a series of measures to open up the country and promote economic and social reforms, including liberalization of the judicial system.

