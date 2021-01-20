UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan May Soon Certify Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Sanitary Service

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:36 PM

Uzbekistan is contemplating the certification of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the near future, marking the first step towards establishing local production of the vaccine in the country, spokesperson for the Service of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health told Sputnik on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Uzbekistan is contemplating the certification of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the near future, marking the first step towards establishing local production of the vaccine in the country, spokesperson for the Service of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Deputy Health Minister Bakhodir Yusupaliev said earlier that Uzbekistan was planning to localize Sputnik V production in the country. The sides also developed a roadmap for import, registration, preparation for vaccination and training of medical personnel, which was sent to Russia for signing.

"We are waiting for reagents from the Russian side. As soon as they are sent, we will immediately launch the certification process," the spokesperson said, adding that the Russian Direct Investment Fund "vowed to resolve this issue within a week.

"

Earlier in December, Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov delivered 100 doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Tashkent. The samples were transferred to the Uzbek side for further testing necessary for the registration and launch of industrial production of the vaccine in the republic.

On December 21, Russian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Vladimir Tyurdenev told reporters that Russia would supply the republic with 1 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for migrant workers, adding that a contract for the supply of another Russian vaccine, EpiVacCorona, was expected to be signed in 2021.

