Uzbekistan Mulls Production of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Uzbekistan is considering producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on its territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Today, as we have learned, a delegation from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health is here, working with Russian colleagues. Production of Sputnik V vaccine is considered in Uzbekistan. As I said, it has been registered there on an expedited basis. We very much appreciate our cooperation in this area," Lavrov said at a press conference after meeting Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The minister added that Uzbekistan would start a nation-wide vaccination against COVID-19 in the coming days.

"Literally in these days, as I understand, the mass vaccination of the population against coronavirus will begin in Uzbekistan," Lavrov said.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center, was the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, registered by the Russian health ministry on August 11. The vaccine shows the efficacy of 91.4 percent and is 100 percent effective against severe complications. The use of Sputnik V has been authorized by 39 countries, including two EU members, Hungary and Slovakia.