UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Mulls Production Of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:27 AM

Uzbekistan Mulls Production of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine - Lavrov

Uzbekistan is considering producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on its territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Uzbekistan is considering producing Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on its territory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Today, as we have learned, a delegation from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health is here, working with Russian colleagues. Production of Sputnik V vaccine is considered in Uzbekistan. As I said, it has been registered there on an expedited basis. We very much appreciate our cooperation in this area," Lavrov said at a press conference after meeting Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The minister added that Uzbekistan would start a nation-wide vaccination against COVID-19 in the coming days.

"Literally in these days, as I understand, the mass vaccination of the population against coronavirus will begin in Uzbekistan," Lavrov said.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center, was the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, registered by the Russian health ministry on August 11. The vaccine shows the efficacy of 91.4 percent and is 100 percent effective against severe complications. The use of Sputnik V has been authorized by 39 countries, including two EU members, Hungary and Slovakia.

Related Topics

World Russia Uzbekistan Slovakia Hungary August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

1 minute ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

31 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

1 hour ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

3 minutes ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

4 minutes ago

ASEAN Urges Myanmar Stakeholders to Refrain From V ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.