Uzbekistan names new city after Babur, celebrating shared heritage with Pakistan

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in a landmark tribute to a historical figure revered across Central and South Asia, has announced that a newly developed city in the Andijan region will be named “Babur City,” in honor of Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur, the founder of the Mughal (Baburid) Empire and a cultural icon in both Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

President Mirziyoyev made the announcement during a public address, describing Babur as a "worthy successor of the Timurid Renaissance" and “a patron of science, culture, arts, and literature.” He emphasized that naming the new city after Babur was not only a tribute to his multifaceted legacy as a poet, thinker, and statesman, but also a symbolic realization of Babur’s lifelong longing for his homeland.

“Babur Mirza glorified our people around the world,” the president said. “Building a city that carries his name is a symbolic realization of his lifelong dream.”

The gesture has resonated deeply in Pakistan, where Babur’s legacy is enshrined in centuries of art, architecture, and history. The naming of Babur City underscores the enduring cultural and historical ties between the two brotherly nations.

Andijan, Babur’s birthplace, is among the most densely populated regions of Uzbekistan. With 10% of the population living in just 1% of the country’s land, the Uzbek government initiated a major urban development project in 2021 to alleviate demographic pressure and enhance living standards. Babur City is being constructed in eight phases across 4,000 hectares of previously unused land.

The first phase has already delivered significant infrastructure, including 63 apartment blocks, a school for 1,680 students, a kindergarten, a medical center, a light industrial facility, and a center for affordable housing. Roads, utilities, and a new reservoir system to supply clean drinking water have also been completed.

Planned as a modern urban hub rooted in cultural and spiritual values, Babur City will feature a large educational complex, including kindergartens, schools, a university, a museum, a library, and an IT park. A world-class sports facility is also in development.

Environmental sustainability and recreational space are central to the city's design. The 19-hectare “Yangi O’zbekiston” Park, planted with over 10,000 trees, will provide scenic rest areas and an amphitheater for cultural events. The “Vatanparvar” (Patriot) Park will feature the “Oath to the Homeland” monument and a museum dedicated to patriotism.

At the city’s highest point, a grand monument to Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur will be erected, symbolizing his spiritual return to his homeland.

Addressing the youth, President Mirziyoyev highlighted the importance of education, innovation, and hard work, “The youth of Uzbekistan are talented and capable. When does talent reveal itself? When there is effort. Seek knowledge and strive to grow – then your tomorrow will be bright.”

To support the city’s development, the Uzbek government has approved a $250 million investment program. Upon completion, Babur City is expected to accommodate over 410,000 residents, becoming a thriving center for living, learning, and innovation.

More than just an infrastructure project, Babur City represents a tribute to shared history and a hopeful vision for deeper collaboration between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

“Wherever in the world Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur found himself, he longed for his homeland,” said President Mirziyoyev. “I believe you will agree that today the dream of our great ancestor has come true – it is as if he has returned to his native land once again. I congratulate all of us on this historic event.”