TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Uzbekistan is not considering a return to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and did not receive invitations from its member states, Sherzod Asadov, the spokesman of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, said on Monday.

"We have not received proposals for membership in the CSTO. Plus, our law prohibits the creation of military bases and joining such organizations," Asadov said during a press conference.