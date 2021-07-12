UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Not Considering Return To CSTO - President's Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Uzbekistan Not Considering Return to CSTO - President's Spokesman

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Uzbekistan is not considering a return to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and did not receive invitations from its member states, Sherzod Asadov, the spokesman of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, said on Monday.

"We have not received proposals for membership in the CSTO. Plus, our law prohibits the creation of military bases and joining such organizations," Asadov said during a press conference.

Related Topics

Uzbekistan From

Recent Stories

First Monsoon rain system lashes most parts of the ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai leads the way for global tourism ..

31 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tunisian President&#039 ..

11 hours ago

Sharaka supports private sector in Abu Dhabi settl ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.