Uzbekistan Not Hosting Afghan Refugees, Only Assists in Transit - Foreign Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Uzbekistan is not hosting Afghan refugees on its territory and only assists in their transit, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry issued a statement after several media outlets reported about Tashkent's readiness to open its borders for Afghan refugees.

"The Foreign Ministry reiterates that Uzbekistan does not accept Afghan refugees on its territory, provides assistance in transit, which envisions spending a strictly limited time in the country," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that the Termez checkpoint on the Uzbek-Afghan border is currently closed and there are no plans to reopen it in near future.