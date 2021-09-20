Uzbekistan Not Negotiating Afghan Refugees With UN - Presidential Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Uzbek authorities are currently not engaged in negotiations with the United Nations about Afghan refugees, special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, told Sputnik on Monday.

"No, we are not currently conducting such negotiations with the UN," Irgashev said on the sidelines of a conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, asked about the potential negotiations on refugee reception.