Uzbekistan Not Negotiating Return to CSTO - First Deputy Foreign Minister

Uzbekistan is not negotiating the possibility to rejoin the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) after withdrawing from the military alliance in 2012, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov has said in an interview with Sputnik

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Uzbekistan is not negotiating the possibility to rejoin the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) after withdrawing from the military alliance in 2012, Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Ilhomjon Nematov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As I see it, there are no talks about it now. There is a large-scale discussion about [joining] the Eurasian Economic Union, and there are wide ranging opinions, as you can see. As for the CSTO, I have not heard any conversations yet," Nematov said.

Back in 1992, Uzbekistan was among the countries that initiated signing of the Collective Security Treaty, which became the basis for creating the CSTO ten years later. Despite disagreeing to renew the treaty in 1999, Uzbekistan joined the CSTO in 2006 but withdrew in 2012 over disagreement with CSTO's policy on Afghanistan.

The CSTO currently unites Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.