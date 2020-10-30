UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Offers South Korea Cooperation For Development Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Fri 30th October 2020

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Uzbekistan has proposed South Korean pharmaceutical companies to create a platform for collaborative development of accurate diagnostic systems and vaccines against the coronavirus, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Friday.

Mirziyoyev spoke via video conference at the Second International Northern Economic Cooperation Forum, hosted by Seoul.

"I thank our Korean and other partners for their support in confronting this disease in Uzbekistan. We propose to continue our joint efforts in the following areas: development of effective vaccines and serums, systems for rapid and accurate diagnosis of diseases on the basis of a pharmaceutical cluster being set up in cooperation with Korean companies," Mirziyoyev said.

The other proposals included establishing advanced labs and modernizing sanitary controls on the border, training Uzbek epidemiologists and virologists in South Korea, creating companies that would tackle the disposal of medical waste, and introducing an integrated regional early warning system.

In late September, Uzbek First Deputy Health Minister Bahodir Yusupaliyev told the Uzbekistan 24 channel that the country would conduct trials of the COVID-19 vaccines from Russia and China in its territory.

