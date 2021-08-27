Uzbekistan Opens First Solar Power Station

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev opened the country's first photovoltaic power station at a ceremony in the northern Navoiy region on Friday.

The 100MW plant was constructed by Emirati company Masdar.

"This station is the first big step ... toward Uzbekistan's new energy system. It marks the beginning of a completely new stage in the development of the sector," Mirziyoyev said during the ceremony.

The construction of the station, worth $110 million, began in 2020.

The plant will produce up to 252 million kWh annually, save the country 80 million cubic meters (2.8 billion cubic feet) of natural gas, and prevent the emission of 160,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere, the presidential office specified.

Uzbekistan is lately turning to energy diversification, as oil and gas make up over 90% of its energy supply. Masdar is planning to construct another three stations in Uzbekistan with a total capacity of about 900MW.