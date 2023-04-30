UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Opens Polls For Constitutional Referendum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Uzbekistan Opens Polls for Constitutional Referendum

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Uzbekistan opened polling places for a constitutional referendum at 8 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Over 19.7 million Uzbek citizens are eligible to vote at 10,758 polling places, while more than 611,000 voters who are unable to cast a ballot at the voting district of their residence could vote in advance polls from April 19-26, according to Uzbekistan's election commission. The polls are due to close at 8 p.m. local time.

The referendum question on the ballot reads "Do you accept the constitutional law of the Republic of Uzbekistan 'On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan'?" The draft legislation was published on March 15.

Uzbekistan's constitution was adopted in 1992 and has since been amended 15 times. The new constitution is planned to be updated with 27 new articles, thus increasing their total number from 128 to 155.

Following the amendments, the constitution is expected to be updated by 65% in total.

One of the amendments extends the presidential term from five to seven years and allows incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to be elected for the third consecutive term. Other changes include reducing the number of senators from 100 to 65, abolishing capital punishment and prohibiting extradition of Uzbek citizens to foreign states. There are also new clauses on civil society, parliamentary budget oversight and the government's obligations to reduce poverty and ensure employment.

According to Uzbekistan's legislation, a decision in a referendum is adopted if over half of the voters who came to the polls supported it and under the condition that over half of those on the voter lists take part. The election commission is expected to unveil the referendum's results on May 1.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Budget Civil Society Uzbekistan March April May Sunday From Government Million Employment P

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

10 hours ago
 Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

11 hours ago
 Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, ..

Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, Gauff crashes

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.