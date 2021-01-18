(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Uzbekistan has ordered 100,000 doses of the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech as part of the COVAX mechanism, Deputy Health Minister Bakhodir Yusupaliev said on Monday.

"Currently, work is underway to import 100,000 doses of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine produced by the US company Pfizer and the German company BioNTech to Uzbekistan," Yusupaliev said.

Yusupaliev added that the issue of purchasing the Comirnaty vaccine was being worked out in cooperation with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization as part of the COVAX international mechanism.