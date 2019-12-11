Uzbekistan plans to call off registration by foreigners for stay under 30 days

Uzbekistan is considering cancelling the registration demanded of foreign visitors for a stay of no more than 30 days in the central Asian country, according to a proposed presidential decree open for public comment on Tuesday.

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Uzbekistan is considering cancelling the registration demanded of foreign visitors for a stay of no more than 30 days in the central Asian country, according to a proposed presidential decree open for public comment on Tuesday. The new practice is planned to take effect from July 2020.

Existing regulations require foreign visitors to register with the local authorities upon their arrival no matter how long they plan to stay.

The proposed decree also calls for efforts to have two of the country's historical sites to be elected to UNESCO's World Heritage List every four years in order to attract more foreign tourists.

The Uzbek government has since this year taken a series of measures to boost tourism, with a goal to receive more than 9 million foreign tourists by 2025 while promoting the tourism industry to 5 percent of gross domestic product from 2.3 percent in 2017.