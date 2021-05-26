Uzbekistan Plans to Ink Preferential Trade Deal With Afghanistan By Year-End

(@FahadShabbir)

Uzbekistan is planning to conclude a preferential trade agreement with Afghanistan by the end of 2021, which will allow to more than double the bilateral trade to $2 billion, the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade said on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Uzbekistan is planning to conclude a preferential trade agreement with Afghanistan by the end of 2021, which will allow to more than double the bilateral trade to $2 billion, the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov have met with Mohammad Shakir Kargar, the chief of staff of the Afghan presidential administration, in the Uzbek city of Termez to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

"They agreed that in order to intensify the cooperation in trade, the relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries will speed up the approval of a draft agreement on preferential trade to have it signed by the end of the current year," the ministry said, adding that the deal was expected to bring the bilateral trade from the last year's total of $800 million to up to $2 billion.

The officials also discussed the prospects of holding another session of the inter-government commission on trade and economic cooperation this September in Kabul.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has been actively working to establish cooperation with Afghanistan in areas ranging from trade and economy to culture. In 2017, the sides agreed on a road map for increasing the bilateral trade to $1.5 billion.