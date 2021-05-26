UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Plans To Ink Preferential Trade Deal With Afghanistan By Year-End

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:16 PM

Uzbekistan Plans to Ink Preferential Trade Deal With Afghanistan By Year-End

Uzbekistan is planning to conclude a preferential trade agreement with Afghanistan by the end of 2021, which will allow to more than double the bilateral trade to $2 billion, the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade said on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Uzbekistan is planning to conclude a preferential trade agreement with Afghanistan by the end of 2021, which will allow to more than double the bilateral trade to $2 billion, the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov have met with Mohammad Shakir Kargar, the chief of staff of the Afghan presidential administration, in the Uzbek city of Termez to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

"They agreed that in order to intensify the cooperation in trade, the relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries will speed up the approval of a draft agreement on preferential trade to have it signed by the end of the current year," the ministry said, adding that the deal was expected to bring the bilateral trade from the last year's total of $800 million to up to $2 billion.

The officials also discussed the prospects of holding another session of the inter-government commission on trade and economic cooperation this September in Kabul.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has been actively working to establish cooperation with Afghanistan in areas ranging from trade and economy to culture. In 2017, the sides agreed on a road map for increasing the bilateral trade to $1.5 billion.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Road Uzbekistan September 2017 From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rights Watchdog Sounds Alarm About COVID-19 Fuelin ..

2 minutes ago

Global Oil Market Deficit Amounts to 1Mln Bpd - Ru ..

6 minutes ago

Taiwan man sentenced to death for scooter stabbing ..

6 minutes ago

Lukashenko says acted 'lawfully' in plane diversio ..

6 minutes ago

Cambodia reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, total at ..

6 minutes ago

War-ravaged Syria votes with Assad set to win

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.