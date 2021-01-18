UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Plans To Launch Production Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:31 PM

Uzbekistan Plans to Launch Production of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Health Ministry

Uzbekistan plans to certify Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and launch its domestic production, deputy health minister Bakhodyr Yusupaliyev said on Monday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Uzbekistan plans to certify Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and launch its domestic production, deputy health minister Bakhodyr Yusupaliyev said on Monday.

"We are making effort toward quick certification of the Sputnik V vaccine, we are also in negotiations on localizing production of the vaccine in Uzbekistan," Yusupaliyev said, as quoted by the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

