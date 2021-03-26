UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Probes President Imposter For Selling Favours Online

Fri 26th March 2021

Authorities in Uzbekistan have opened a criminal probe into a man who impersonated the country's strongman on Facebook and solicited money for favours from his unsuspecting countrymen

The interior ministry said a 39-year-old resident of a small town outside the capital Tashkent set up a fake Facebook account in the name of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and offered Uzbeks help in everything from securing housing to obtaining bank loans.

He demanded between 50,000 soms ($5) to 1.5 million soms ($143) for his services, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the alleged imposter described himself as "the head of the presidential administration" in his negotiations with "gullible" victims.

A spokeswoman for the investigators, Oksana Khakimova, told AFP the suspect had not been taken into custody yet and the probe was ongoing.

His phone was seized as evidence during a raid in the town of Chirchik in early February and a probe into fraud was launched, the interior ministry said.

President Mirziyoyev took power after the death of Uzbekistan's long-reigning hardliner Islam Karimov in 2016.

He has since won plaudits for trimming many of his predecessor's authoritarian excesses.

