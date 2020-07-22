UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Produces First Model Of Its Own Light Armored Vehicle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:59 PM

Uzbekistan produces first model of its own light armored vehicle

Uzbekistan has made its first model of light armored vehicle for its armed forces, the State Committee for Defense Industries said Wednesday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan has made its first model of light armored vehicle for its armed forces, the State Committee for Defense Industries said Wednesday.

The armored vehicle called Tarlon, which is developed and produced locally, will be used for providing fire support for mobile groups and checkpoints, as well as combat patrols, according to the defense industry committee.

The tactical light armored vehicle is equipped with European-made diesel engine and transmission, and has a maximum range of 750 km, it said.

