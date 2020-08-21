UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Railroad Staff Attacked In Northern Afghanistan - Tashkent

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Employees of Sogdiana Trans, a subsidiary of Uzbekistan Railways, have been subjected to an armed attack in northern Afghanistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov discussed the incident in a call with his Afghan counterpart, Mohammed Haneef Atmar.

"The ministers discussed an armed attack on representatives of subsidiary Sogdiana Trans that happened in the Balkh province of Afghanistan on August 20," the press service wrote on its Telegram channel, without providing further details regarding the incident.

According to the Uzbek ministry, Atmar pledged that Afghanistan would thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

"The Uzbek side asked to boost security for the personnel of Uzbek companies and enterprises operating in Afghanistan," the ministry added.

According to Uzbek Railways, two Afghan nationals were killed in the incident, including one attacker. One employee of the company was injured and taken to a hospital in the southern Uzbek city of Termez.

Sogdiana Trans, founded in December 2011, is involved in railroad construction in Afghanistan. The projects are facing delays due to the volatile security situation in the country.

