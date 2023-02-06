Uzbekistan Railways Says Suspends Cargo Shipments to Afghanistan Starting February 1

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Uzbekiston Temir Yullari, Uzbekistan's national railway company, has suspended railway cargo shipments to Afghanistan starting February 1 due to Kabul's failure to fulfill its maintenance obligations, the company's press office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Due to the fact that the Afghanistan Railroad Authority is not able to implement the agreed measures in time, it is announced that railway transportation to Afghanistan will be suspended starting February 1," the office said.

The company noted that representatives of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan in December agreed on an action plan, stipulating that Afghan railroad workers would gradually perform maintenance of railways in Afghanistan by February 1, 2023. The sides also agreed to sign a new contract by January 27 on the operation and maintenance of the Hairatan to Mazar-e-Shar railway in Afghanistan.