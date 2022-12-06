Uzbekistan Ratifies Military Agreement With Turkey - Document

(@FahadShabbir)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the law ratifying a military agreement with Turkey, the official parliamentary newspaper "People's Word" reported on Tuesday, citing the document.

The law was adopted by both chambers of Uzbekistan's Parliament in November.

"To ratify the military framework agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey," the document said.

The agreement was signed by the leaders on March 29, during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Uzbekistan.

According to Uzbekistan's Senate, the agreement implies further strengthening of cooperation between Tashkent and Ankara on military training and education, the collaboration of their defense industries, logistics, cartography and hydrography, as well as sharing experience in neutralizing mines and improvised explosive devices.