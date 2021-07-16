Uzbekistan Received US Request to Host Afghans Who Worked For US Military - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Tashkent has received Washington's request to host Afghans who helped the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that, as the US forces began their withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US presidential administration asked Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to host about 9,000 Afghans who helped the US troops.

"Yes, we have received such a request. But this is a very difficult issue," the source said.