UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Receives 5th Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Health Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Uzbekistan Receives 5th Batch of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Health Authority

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Uzbekistan on Monday received the fifth batch of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the country's Service of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health said.

"The fifth batch of Sputnik V vaccine has been delivered to Uzbekistan," the service said on its Telegram channel, adding that the supply included the two-dose vaccine's first component.

In April, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov requested from Russia to increase the supply of Sputnik V to Uzbekistan and consider its possible production in his country.

In May, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik that the sides agreed on the vaccine's production in Uzbekistan.

The Russian vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, was approved for mass use in Uzbekistan on February 17.

The Central Asian country is currently using the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical company.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Company Uzbekistan February April May From Asia

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.18 a barrel F ..

9 minutes ago

The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war is be ..

52 minutes ago

PM to visit Gwadar today to review progress develo ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: All vaccines must be treated equally

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.