(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Uzbekistan on Monday received the fifth batch of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the country's Service of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health said.

"The fifth batch of Sputnik V vaccine has been delivered to Uzbekistan," the service said on its Telegram channel, adding that the supply included the two-dose vaccine's first component.

In April, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov requested from Russia to increase the supply of Sputnik V to Uzbekistan and consider its possible production in his country.

In May, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik that the sides agreed on the vaccine's production in Uzbekistan.

The Russian vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, was approved for mass use in Uzbekistan on February 17.

The Central Asian country is currently using the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical company.