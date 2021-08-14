Uzbekistan Receives Almost 280,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From France - Health Authorities

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Uzbekistan on Saturday received almost 280,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX mechanism, the country's sanitary-epidemiological service said.

"Today, the Turkish Airlines plane delivered 276,480 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from France to Tashkent through the COVAX program," the service wrote on Telegram.

Uzbekistan received its first batch of 660,000 AstraZeneca (Covishield) doses back in March. In total, UNICEF planned to deliver 1.6 million doses by the end of May. Later, the dates were first postponed to June, then to August due to the difficult epidemiological situation in India, where the drug delivered to Uzbekistan is produced.

Uzbekistan, with a population of 34.

5 million, launched its vaccination drive on April 1, with Chinese Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, Russian Sputnik V, UK-Swedish AstraZeneca and US Moderna vaccines used in the country. Nearly 1.4 million people got fully vaccinated since April 1, which makes up 4% of the population. Since July 19, immunization is mandatory for people over 18, working in retail, food service, education and security services.

The COVAX Facility is a global initiative, overseen by GAVI and responsible for the development, production and distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines worldwide. Its portfolio currently consists of eleven vaccines and vaccine candidates, including AstraZeneca/Oxford, Novavax and Pfizer-BioNTech.