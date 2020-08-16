UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Records 693 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 35,000 - Authorities

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Uzbekistan confirmed 693 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 34,944, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The first COVID-19 case was recorded in Uzbekistan on March 15. By Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Central Asian country reached 34,251, while the number of fatalities stood at 223. Over 28,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

"As of August 16, 2020, 10:00 [local time, 05:00 GMT] the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan is 34,944," the ministry said in its official Telegram channel.

Over the past 24 hours, five more patients have died, bringing the total death toll from the infection to 228. The number of those recovered has exceeded 30,000.

On August 15, the country's authorities started to gradually weaken the quarantine-related measures, including, in particular, lifting the restrictions on vehicle traffic and the ban on local air and railway traffic. Public transport was launched as well. The work was also resumed at resorts and hotels museums, children's health camps, beauty salons, hairdressers, public catering facilities in the open air.

