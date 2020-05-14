UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 2,620 Amid Eased Restrictions

Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan has risen by eight and that brings the total toll to 2,620 against the backdrop of partially easing of strict quarantine measures, the press service of the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the authorities introduced stringent self-isolation measures on April 1, which were then eased by the end of the month. Citizens have recently been allowed to take short walks and use personal vehicles for travel to work, stores, pharmacies and hospitals. Recently, COVID-19 daily rate remains relatively stable in Uzbekistan. On Wednesday, the country's authorities said that a total of 65 cases were registered over the day. On Tuesday, Uzbekistan confirmed 61 new cases of the disease, with 68 infections being recorded on Monday and 69 on Sunday.

"As of May 14, 2020, 10:00 [local time, 05:00 GMT], Uzbekistan's total number of infections is 2,620," the ministry wrote in its Telegram channel, adding that four out of eight new infections were imported.

Overall, 11 people in Uzbekistan died from the disease, while 2,076 people fully recovered.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Kyrgyzstan, the number of patients increased by 38 over the past day, according to the country's coronavirus response center. The total tally is now amounting to 1,082, and 247 of them are medical workers. The death toll in the country stands at 12, and 735 people fully recovered from the disease.  

