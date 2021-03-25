Uzbekistan reports highest daily COVID-19 cases since January

Uzbekistan registered 138 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the beginning of the year, the Uzbek Health Ministry said on Thursday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Uzbekistan registered 138 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the beginning of the year, the Uzbek Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the country also reported two coronavirus-related deaths within a week, bringing the nationwide death toll to 624.

The Central Asian nation announced this week that it will start the first stage of mass vaccination and introduce some restrictions on mass cultural events and wedding ceremonies starting April 1.