Uzbekistan Requests Russia To Modernize Previously Delivered MiG-29 Fighters - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:07 PM

Uzbekistan has sent to Russia a request to modernize its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets, previously delivered from Russia, an informed source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Uzbekistan has sent to Russia a request to modernize its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets, previously delivered from Russia, an informed source told Sputnik.

"The [Uzbek] State Committee for Defense Industry has sent a request to the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation to carry out works for extending the term of service and modernizing MiG-29 aircraft of the Uzbek Air Force.

The sides have decided to hold relevant negotiations by the end of 2019, after studying the technical-commercial offer from the Uzbek side," the source said.

As of 2016, 12 MiG-29 jets in different modifications were in service in Uzbekistan, while another 18 MiG-29 jets were in storage.

