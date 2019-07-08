Uzbekistan Requests Russia To Modernize Previously Delivered MiG-29 Fighters - Source
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Uzbekistan has sent to Russia a request to modernize its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets, previously delivered from Russia, an informed source told Sputnik.
"The [Uzbek] State Committee for Defense Industry has sent a request to the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation to carry out works for extending the term of service and modernizing MiG-29 aircraft of the Uzbek Air Force.
The sides have decided to hold relevant negotiations by the end of 2019, after studying the technical-commercial offer from the Uzbek side," the source said.
As of 2016, 12 MiG-29 jets in different modifications were in service in Uzbekistan, while another 18 MiG-29 jets were in storage.