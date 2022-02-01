UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Restores Electricity Exports To Afghanistan After Blackout - Energy Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Uzbekistan Restores Electricity Exports to Afghanistan After Blackout - Energy Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Uzbekistan has resumed electricity exports to Afghanistan suspended last week amid a large-scale power disruption in the country, an energy ministry representative told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Electricity exports from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan are also restored," the representative said.

On January 25, the ministry said that a major blackout occurred in several Uzbek regions. The outages were also reported in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. After a two-hour power outage, a phased restoration of power supply began. The Kazakhstan Electricity Grid operating Company later said that the cause of the accident in the energy system of Central Asia on January 25 was a short circuit at the Syrdarya thermal power plant in Uzbekistan.

>