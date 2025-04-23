Uzbekistan Rises In Global Economic Complexity Rankings, Outpacing Regional Peers
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Uzbekistan has recorded remarkable economic progress, rising 25 positions over the past five years to rank 80th among 145 countries in the latest Economic Complexity Index (ECI) published by the Growth Lab at Harvard University.
The Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR) of Uzbekistan, which conducted an analysis of the Harvard Growth Lab findings, highlighted the country’s impressive export growth, averaging 20.5% annually, significantly outpacing other economies in the region. Non-oil exports have shown even stronger momentum, growing by 21.9% each year, well above the global average.
The Economic Complexity Index measures the technological sophistication and diversification of a nation’s exports. This year’s update to the Atlas of Economic Complexity placed Switzerland, Japan, and Singapore at the top of the global rankings.
Uzbekistan’s success story is driven largely by its expanding export portfolio, which added 67 new products over the past five years, generating $2.
1 billion in additional revenue and contributing $59 per capita in 2023 alone. The strongest export growth has come from technologically advanced sectors: transport equipment (89%), industrial machinery (77%), and electrical engineering (59%).
The Growth Lab estimates that Uzbekistan currently has 162 products with demonstrated competitive advantages in the global market, reflecting its increasing global economic integration and diversification efforts.
Looking ahead, Uzbekistan is forecasted to maintain an impressive average annual GDP growth rate of 5.6% through 2033, the second-highest projected growth rate globally. By comparison, Vietnam is expected to grow by 4.8%, Tajikistan by 4%, and Kyrgyzstan by 3.9%.
Uzbekistan's economic transformation continues as the government reallocates resources from lower-productivity sectors like agriculture toward high-value industries such as electronics and mechanical engineering, signaling a strong trajectory toward sustainable development and greater competitiveness on the world stage.
