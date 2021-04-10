UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan, Russia Agree To Implement 33 Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:29 PM

Uzbekistan, Russia agree to implement 33 projects

Uzbek and Russian companies have agreed to implement 33 projects worth 2.2 billion U.S. dollars following a business week and exhibition here, organizers of the event said Friday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Uzbek and Russian companies have agreed to implement 33 projects worth 2.2 billion U.S. Dollars following a business week and exhibition here, organizers of the event said Friday.

"Uzbekistan is gradually expanding opportunities for cooperation with partner countries," said Denis Manturov, minister of industry and trade of Russia, who led a Russian delegation to the international exhibition held in the Uzbek capital.

"The republic is liberalizing tax, customs and Currency legislation, creating free economic zones and updating sectoral development strategies," Manturov said.

Russia will fully support Uzbekistan's desire for greater openness and build up cooperation with Uzbek partners, he said.

The projects included the exploration and development of a gas field in southern Uzbekistan costing about 2 billion dollars, 900 million of which will be financed by Russian financial institutions.

According to the organizers, 300 Russian companies participated in the exhibition, while business delegations from Armenia, Belarus, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, France, the Czech Republic and Japan also attended the event.

Related Topics

Business Russia France Germany Armenia Uzbekistan Belarus Japan Czech Republic Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Gas Event From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

US withdraws plea for extradition for Jabir Motiwa ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese researchers find new mechanism for mass ex ..

2 minutes ago

Djibouti's Veteran Ruler Re-elected For Fifth Cons ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 tour of Bangladesh postponed

11 minutes ago

Italy to pay 1.1 mln euros over India fishermen ki ..

2 minutes ago

UAE President issues Federal Decree restructuring ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.